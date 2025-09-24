High Court Orders Retributive Posting of Protest Leader

The Calcutta High Court has intervened in the deployment of Aniket Mahato, a leader in the protest movement following a brutal crime at RG Kar Medical College. Mahato had been initially assigned to Raiganj Medical College, a decision deemed unreasonable by the High Court.

In his ruling, Justice Biswajit Basu decreed that the state's decision violated principles of fairness and required immediate correction. Consequently, the court ordered Mahato's relocation to RG Kar Medical College, where he will serve as a senior resident in the Anaesthesiology Department.

Despite the state's plea for a stay to challenge the judgment, the court refused any delay. Mahato's lawyer highlighted the harassment faced by prominent protest figures, arguing the initial assignment was a punitive measure deviating from protocol.

