Kanpur Authorities Exile Ex-Press Club Chief for Alleged Crime Links

Former Kanpur Press Club president Avneesh Dixit, along with three others, has been banned from the district due to alleged involvement in organized crime. With 26 gang members, Dixit faces charges including extortion and land grabbing. A comprehensive 3,200-page chargesheet documents the accusations against them.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kanpur | Updated: 24-09-2025 18:06 IST | Created: 24-09-2025 18:06 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
Kanpur Commissionerate Police has taken decisive action by banning Avneesh Dixit, the former president of the Kanpur Press Club, and three associates from the district for six months. This move follows accusations of their involvement in organized crime.

Dixit is identified as the leader of a gang with 26 members, implicated in serious offenses such as land grabbing, extortion, and violence. Notably, more than 21 criminal cases are registered against him, highlighting his alleged criminal activities.

The externment order is a preventive measure aimed at halting these activities. A detailed 3,200-page chargesheet has been filed, accusing Dixit and 15 others of dacoity, criminal conspiracy, and unlawful assembly. Authorities emphasize this action as crucial for curbing organized crime.

(With inputs from agencies.)

