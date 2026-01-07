Left Menu

Dramatic Capture: Wanted Extortionist Nabbed After Gunfire Showdown

Faizan, also known as Kala, a 23-year-old wanted in extortion and firing cases, was arrested after a gunfire exchange with police in northeast Delhi. During a vehicle check, he fired at officers who retaliated, injuring him. A stolen motorcycle and a pistol were found. Faizan has previous criminal history.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 07-01-2026 18:24 IST | Created: 07-01-2026 18:24 IST
Dramatic Capture: Wanted Extortionist Nabbed After Gunfire Showdown
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A 23-year-old man, identified as Faizan alias Kala, was apprehended in northeast Delhi after engaging in a brief exchange of gunfire with police officials, authorities confirmed on Wednesday.

Authorities reported that Faizan, sought in connection with an extortion and firing incident registered in Shahdara's Farsh Bazar, was detained during a late-night vehicle inspection on Tuesday at 3rd Pusta Road, Usmanpur.

When signaled to halt due to riding a motorcycle without a registration plate, Faizan retaliated by opening fire. The police responded appropriately, injuring him in the right leg. The subsequent arrest led to the recovery of a stolen motorcycle and a semi-automatic pistol. Faizan, with a criminal record spanning nine cases, remains under investigation.

TRENDING

1
High Seas Tension: U.S. Attempts Seizure of Russian-Tanker in Global Oil Power Play

High Seas Tension: U.S. Attempts Seizure of Russian-Tanker in Global Oil Pow...

 Global
2
US Forces Seize Venezuela-Linked Oil Tanker After Pursuit

US Forces Seize Venezuela-Linked Oil Tanker After Pursuit

 United States
3
Solid Waste Controversy: NGT Demands Answers from Cement Unit

Solid Waste Controversy: NGT Demands Answers from Cement Unit

 India
4
Tragic Loss: Three-Year-Old Found in Wheat Field

Tragic Loss: Three-Year-Old Found in Wheat Field

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI-driven fintech boosts long-term bank stability but raises short-term risks

Post-pandemic surge in AI-powered mHealth reshapes healthcare delivery

Education’s AI revolution rests on telecommunications and ethics

Generative AI forces rethink of authorship, ownership and creative rights

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026