Dramatic Capture: Wanted Extortionist Nabbed After Gunfire Showdown

A 23-year-old man, identified as Faizan alias Kala, was apprehended in northeast Delhi after engaging in a brief exchange of gunfire with police officials, authorities confirmed on Wednesday.

Authorities reported that Faizan, sought in connection with an extortion and firing incident registered in Shahdara's Farsh Bazar, was detained during a late-night vehicle inspection on Tuesday at 3rd Pusta Road, Usmanpur.

When signaled to halt due to riding a motorcycle without a registration plate, Faizan retaliated by opening fire. The police responded appropriately, injuring him in the right leg. The subsequent arrest led to the recovery of a stolen motorcycle and a semi-automatic pistol. Faizan, with a criminal record spanning nine cases, remains under investigation.