Haryana's Bold Stand: A Significant Drop in Extortion Crimes

Haryana achieves a 40% reduction in extortion cases in 2025. The police, led by DGP Ajay Singhal, effectively disrupt organised crime, foiling nine major murder plots. Emphasizing strict measures against gangsters, police focus on dismantling criminal networks, with international collaboration and youth-focused strategies.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 11-01-2026 21:26 IST | Created: 11-01-2026 21:26 IST
Haryana Director General of Police Ajay Singhal (Photo: Haryana Police). Image Credit: ANI
  • India

Haryana has reported a remarkable 40% decrease in extortion crimes in 2025 compared to the previous year, showcasing effective measures against organised crime. Director General of Police Ajay Singhal, during a high-level review session, revealed that nine significant murder conspiracies were thwarted by dedicated police teams.

DGP Singhal expressed concerns about the threats posed by gangsters and their foreign associates, emphasizing a zero-tolerance stance. He noted that individuals instilling fear would face severe legal consequences, comparable to those of dealing with terrorists. Singhal insisted that dismantling the power structures of these gangs is crucial for lasting peace.

Inspector General, STF, Satish Balan detailed the tactics employed by criminals, including operations from overseas using encrypted apps. He stressed the importance of international cooperation in tracking and eliminating these threats. Efforts to prevent youth influence through social media were also discussed, aiming to deter potential recruits with awareness programs.

(With inputs from agencies.)

