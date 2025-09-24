Left Menu

Karnataka High Court Upholds Social Media Regulation in Landmark Ruling

The Karnataka High Court dismissed X Corp's petition against government authority to issue content takedown orders under the IT Act, emphasizing the necessity of regulating social media, particularly for offenses against women. The court reinforced that social media platforms should comply with Indian laws and contribute to public order and social harmony.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 24-09-2025 19:19 IST | Created: 24-09-2025 19:19 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a decisive ruling, the Karnataka High Court has dismissed the petition by social media giant X Corp, challenging the authority of Indian government officials to issue content takedown orders under the Information Technology Act. The court underscored the pressing need for regulating social media platforms, particularly in cases relating to offenses against women.

Justice M Nagaprasanna, who presided over the bench, pointed out that India's marketplace should not be treated as an unregulated arena where information can be disseminated without legal oversight. He emphasized that social media regulation is imperative to safeguard dignity, as outlined in the constitution.

The petition arose after the Ministry of Railways issued takedown orders concerning posts on the New Delhi Railway Station stampede. The court reiterated that social media companies operating in India must adhere to domestic laws, maintaining both liberty and order—cornerstones of democracy.

(With inputs from agencies.)

