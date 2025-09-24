Karnataka High Court Upholds Social Media Regulation in Landmark Ruling

In a decisive ruling, the Karnataka High Court has dismissed the petition by social media giant X Corp, challenging the authority of Indian government officials to issue content takedown orders under the Information Technology Act. The court underscored the pressing need for regulating social media platforms, particularly in cases relating to offenses against women.

Justice M Nagaprasanna, who presided over the bench, pointed out that India's marketplace should not be treated as an unregulated arena where information can be disseminated without legal oversight. He emphasized that social media regulation is imperative to safeguard dignity, as outlined in the constitution.

The petition arose after the Ministry of Railways issued takedown orders concerning posts on the New Delhi Railway Station stampede. The court reiterated that social media companies operating in India must adhere to domestic laws, maintaining both liberty and order—cornerstones of democracy.

