U.S. Dollar Surges Amid Inflation and Global Central Bank Changes

The U.S. dollar strengthened against major currencies as Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell's cautious tone impacted the market. Meanwhile, the euro dipped following weak German business morale data. Globally, central bank leadership changes in New Zealand and Japan are influencing currency trends as inflation remains a key focus.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 24-09-2025 20:38 IST | Created: 24-09-2025 20:38 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a noteworthy development, the U.S. dollar saw a significant rise against the yen, Swiss franc, and euro after Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell maintained a cautious stance on easing monetary policy. This comes as the market anticipates potential rate adjustments in future Fed meetings.

The euro's decline followed unexpected drops in German business morale for September, contributing to the Euro's slide by 0.67% to $1.1736. Concurrently, the sterling also fell against the dollar. Marvin Loh, a senior global market strategist at State Street, suggested that the dollar could be set for a period of consolidation.

Globally, significant shifts in central bank leadership further influence currency movements. New Zealand appointed Anna Breman as the first female Reserve Bank Governor, while in Japan, ruling political party candidates, including Sanae Takaichi, discussed future monetary policies. Moreover, inflation concerns remain central as data releases on personal consumption indices draw market focus.

(With inputs from agencies.)

