Left Menu

Delhi Court Demands Comprehensive Probe into Alleged Medical Negligence

A Delhi court criticized the police's inadequate closure report on a medical negligence case and mandated a thorough investigation. The allegations involve unqualified medical professionals accused of gross negligence, resulting in severe health consequences for a child. Judicial magistrate Gaurav Katariya highlighted unexamined crucial aspects of the incident.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 24-09-2025 20:41 IST | Created: 24-09-2025 20:41 IST
Delhi Court Demands Comprehensive Probe into Alleged Medical Negligence
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A Delhi court has condemned the Shalimar Bagh police's closure report in a medical negligence case, calling for a comprehensive reinvestigation into serious allegations involving unqualified medical professionals at Fortis Hospital.

Judicial magistrate Gaurav Katariya emphasized that the initial probe overlooked critical issues, including the legal qualifications of the involved doctors, potential falsification of medical records, and negligence resulting in severe health consequences for a child born on August 12, 2017. The child reportedly suffers from irreversible hypoxic brain injury, cerebral palsy, and epilepsy.

The court ordered the deputy commissioner of police to ensure a thorough investigation and a detailed report within three months, stressing the gravity of allegations like impersonation and concealment and the need for an uncompromising approach to uncover the truth.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Pakistan's Shaheen Afridi Comments on Teammates' Provocative Gestures Ahead of Asia Cup Bangladesh Clash

Pakistan's Shaheen Afridi Comments on Teammates' Provocative Gestures Ahead ...

 United Arab Emirates
2
Traffic Cop Assault Sparks Outrage in Delhi

Traffic Cop Assault Sparks Outrage in Delhi

 India
3
Homeland Security says 2 detainees killed and another critically injured after shooting at Dallas immigration facility, reports AP.

Homeland Security says 2 detainees killed and another critically injured aft...

 Global
4
Sonam Wangchuk's Hunger Strike Spurs Violence in Ladakh

Sonam Wangchuk's Hunger Strike Spurs Violence in Ladakh

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI helps universities detect and prevent dropouts early

Trust and transparency will decide future of AI in mobile banking

Persuasive AI poses hidden dangers for truth, equity and governance

Fluency isn’t enough: Why AI conversation still feels unnatural

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025