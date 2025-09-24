Delhi Court Demands Comprehensive Probe into Alleged Medical Negligence

A Delhi court has condemned the Shalimar Bagh police's closure report in a medical negligence case, calling for a comprehensive reinvestigation into serious allegations involving unqualified medical professionals at Fortis Hospital.

Judicial magistrate Gaurav Katariya emphasized that the initial probe overlooked critical issues, including the legal qualifications of the involved doctors, potential falsification of medical records, and negligence resulting in severe health consequences for a child born on August 12, 2017. The child reportedly suffers from irreversible hypoxic brain injury, cerebral palsy, and epilepsy.

The court ordered the deputy commissioner of police to ensure a thorough investigation and a detailed report within three months, stressing the gravity of allegations like impersonation and concealment and the need for an uncompromising approach to uncover the truth.

(With inputs from agencies.)