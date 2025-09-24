ICAR Leads Swachhotsav 2025 with Nationwide Cleanliness and Green Initiatives

As part of the ongoing Swachhata Hi Seva (SHS) Campaign 2025, the Indian Council of Agricultural Research (ICAR) and its wide network of research institutes and Krishi Vigyan Kendras (KVKs) organized a series of impactful activities from 21st to 23rd September 2025. With the overarching theme of “Swachhotsav”, the campaign highlighted ICAR’s commitment to advancing cleanliness, health, and environmental sustainability across rural and urban India.

Day 1: Safai Mitra Suraksha Shivirs – Prioritizing Sanitation Workers

On 21st September, ICAR organized Safai Mitra Suraksha Shivirs across its institutions to focus on the health and welfare of sanitation workers—the frontline warriors of cleanliness. Activities included:

Preventive health check-ups for sanitation staff.

Awareness sessions on occupational safety.

Facilitation of linkages with various government welfare schemes such as health insurance, pension benefits, and social security initiatives.

By emphasizing the dignity, well-being, and safety of sanitation workers, ICAR reinforced its vision of inclusive development and recognition of the people who play a vital role in maintaining public hygiene.

Day 2: Human Chain and 3R Awareness – Collective Responsibility

On 22nd September, ICAR staff, students, and community members came together to form a symbolic Human Chain, representing unity and shared responsibility in keeping surroundings clean.

The day also witnessed multiple awareness activities on the principles of Reduce, Reuse, and Recycle (3Rs), where participants engaged in demonstrations on waste segregation, recycling methods, composting practices, and eco-friendly alternatives to plastics. These events promoted sustainable waste management practices, encouraging citizens to embrace environmentally conscious lifestyles.

Day 3: Clean Green Utsav – Eco-Friendly Celebrations

The campaign culminated on 23rd September with the Clean Green Utsav, which featured:

Eco-friendly and zero-waste celebrations using biodegradable materials.

Extensive cleanliness drives in both rural and urban areas, including public spaces, farms, and campuses.

Tree plantation activities and promotion of organic waste management to create greener, healthier surroundings.

The Clean Green Utsav underscored the importance of environmental stewardship, sustainable celebrations, and active community participation in making India cleaner and greener.

Nationwide Outreach and Impact

The campaign was implemented across ICAR’s 113 research institutes and 731 KVKs, covering states and union territories across the country. Thousands of farmers, students, local communities, sanitation workers, and ICAR staff participated in the activities, making it a truly nationwide movement.

Through its vast network, ICAR ensured that the message of cleanliness and sustainability reached rural households, academic institutions, and agricultural communities, amplifying the impact of the Swachh Bharat Mission.

Reinforcing Swachh Bharat Mission and Sustainable Development

The activities under Swachhotsav 2025 are a testament to ICAR’s unwavering commitment to the Swachh Bharat Mission. By integrating health awareness, environmental sustainability, and community participation, ICAR’s initiatives also align with India’s long-term goals of sustainable development, waste reduction, and climate resilience.

The campaign not only highlighted the immediate importance of hygiene and cleanliness but also nurtured a culture of responsibility, awareness, and ecological balance. It showcased how institutions, communities, and individuals can work hand in hand to create lasting impact.

With its proactive participation in Swachhata Hi Seva 2025, ICAR has once again demonstrated leadership in promoting cleanliness, health, and environmental stewardship. The three-day activities under “Swachhotsav” have set a benchmark for community-driven initiatives that will contribute to a cleaner, greener, and more sustainable India.