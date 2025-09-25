Drone Strike in Eilat: A Tense Standoff Amid Red Sea Tensions

In a fresh escalation of regional tensions, a drone launched from Yemen injured at least 20 people in the Israeli resort city of Eilat, situated on the Red Sea. The attack, targeting a hotel, has intensified scrutiny on Israel's aerial defense capabilities.

The incident raises questions about Israel's preparedness, as defense systems failed to intercept the drone, leading to serious repercussions in Eilat. Israeli military officials are under pressure to bolster defenses as drones and missiles continue to head towards Israeli territory.

Backed by Iran, Yemen's Houthi rebels claimed responsibility for the strike, marking their second drone maneuver against Israel within 24 hours. Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu and Defense Minister Katz vowed a robust response, criticizing the Houthis' alliance with Iran and their active involvement in the region's ongoing strife.