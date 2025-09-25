Left Menu

Drone Strike in Eilat: A Tense Standoff Amid Red Sea Tensions

A drone attack from Yemen has wounded at least 20 people in Eilat, Israel. The incident reflects rising tensions as the Houthis claim responsibility, citing support for Palestinians. Israel's defense and response strategies are under scrutiny after failing to intercept the drone.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 25-09-2025 00:17 IST | Created: 25-09-2025 00:17 IST
Drone Strike in Eilat: A Tense Standoff Amid Red Sea Tensions
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a fresh escalation of regional tensions, a drone launched from Yemen injured at least 20 people in the Israeli resort city of Eilat, situated on the Red Sea. The attack, targeting a hotel, has intensified scrutiny on Israel's aerial defense capabilities.

The incident raises questions about Israel's preparedness, as defense systems failed to intercept the drone, leading to serious repercussions in Eilat. Israeli military officials are under pressure to bolster defenses as drones and missiles continue to head towards Israeli territory.

Backed by Iran, Yemen's Houthi rebels claimed responsibility for the strike, marking their second drone maneuver against Israel within 24 hours. Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu and Defense Minister Katz vowed a robust response, criticizing the Houthis' alliance with Iran and their active involvement in the region's ongoing strife.

TRENDING

1
Xi Jinping Vows Aggressive Climate Actions for China by 2035

Xi Jinping Vows Aggressive Climate Actions for China by 2035

 Global
2
Dollar Surges as Fed's Cautious Stance Fuels Market Speculation

Dollar Surges as Fed's Cautious Stance Fuels Market Speculation

 Global
3
Mutharika's Comeback: Malawi's Political Turnaround Amid Economic Turmoil

Mutharika's Comeback: Malawi's Political Turnaround Amid Economic Turmoil

 Global
4
Judge Blocks Trump Administration's Immigration Aid Conditions

Judge Blocks Trump Administration's Immigration Aid Conditions

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI delivers big productivity gains but risks uneven job impacts

AI promises faster disaster response but risks widening inequalities

AI-driven cyber defense strengthens resilience of critical infrastructure

Mapping global advances in soil nutrient monitoring technologies

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025