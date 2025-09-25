Pakistani Forces Thwart Terrorist Threat in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

In a decisive move against rising terrorism, Pakistani security forces successfully eliminated 13 terrorists affiliated with the outlawed Tehrik-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) during an intelligence-led operation in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province.

The operation unfolded in the Daraban area of Dera Ismail Khan district, a hotspot for terrorist activities, closely bordering South Waziristan. The military's media wing confirmed this action, aimed at the notorious Fitna al-Khawarij militants associated with TTP.

This operation serves as a response to a dramatic increase in terrorist activities in the region, following TTP's vow to intensify attacks after abandoning a ceasefire with the government. Efforts to secure the area continue with a thorough sanitization process, ensuring all threats are neutralized.

(With inputs from agencies.)