Left Menu

Pakistani Forces Thwart Terrorist Threat in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

Pakistani security forces neutralized 13 TTP terrorists in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa's Dera Ismail Khan district during an intelligence-led operation. The militants were involved in significant terrorist activities. A continued sanitization process is underway to ensure total area security, highlighting increased terrorism threats in the region.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Peshawar | Updated: 25-09-2025 00:33 IST | Created: 25-09-2025 00:33 IST
Pakistani Forces Thwart Terrorist Threat in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

In a decisive move against rising terrorism, Pakistani security forces successfully eliminated 13 terrorists affiliated with the outlawed Tehrik-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) during an intelligence-led operation in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province.

The operation unfolded in the Daraban area of Dera Ismail Khan district, a hotspot for terrorist activities, closely bordering South Waziristan. The military's media wing confirmed this action, aimed at the notorious Fitna al-Khawarij militants associated with TTP.

This operation serves as a response to a dramatic increase in terrorist activities in the region, following TTP's vow to intensify attacks after abandoning a ceasefire with the government. Efforts to secure the area continue with a thorough sanitization process, ensuring all threats are neutralized.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Xi Jinping Vows Aggressive Climate Actions for China by 2035

Xi Jinping Vows Aggressive Climate Actions for China by 2035

 Global
2
Dollar Surges as Fed's Cautious Stance Fuels Market Speculation

Dollar Surges as Fed's Cautious Stance Fuels Market Speculation

 Global
3
Mutharika's Comeback: Malawi's Political Turnaround Amid Economic Turmoil

Mutharika's Comeback: Malawi's Political Turnaround Amid Economic Turmoil

 Global
4
Judge Blocks Trump Administration's Immigration Aid Conditions

Judge Blocks Trump Administration's Immigration Aid Conditions

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI delivers big productivity gains but risks uneven job impacts

AI promises faster disaster response but risks widening inequalities

AI-driven cyber defense strengthens resilience of critical infrastructure

Mapping global advances in soil nutrient monitoring technologies

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025