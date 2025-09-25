Left Menu

US Domestic News Round-up: From Trade Talks to Energy Funding Cuts

This summary covers a range of U.S. domestic news briefs including anticipated technical talks between U.S. and Chinese officials, concerns over dating scams on apps like Tinder, rising autism rates, Trump's executive order on left-wing groups, new H-1B visa fees, a rise in US home sales, and changes in green energy funds.

25-09-2025
In a busy week of U.S. news, Thursday will see U.S. and Chinese officials engage in technical talks at the Treasury to discuss trade issues, amid ongoing tensions over TikTok's ownership transition. Concurrently, U.S. senators are putting pressure on Match Group to address dating scams on its platforms.

In health news, autism diagnoses have surged across the United States, with one in 31 children affected as of 2022. The National Institutes of Health has committed over $50 million to research the causes and treatments for autism spectrum disorder.

President Trump has stirred controversy with announcements of an impending executive order targeting purported left-wing violence, and concerns grow as new regulations could increase H-1B visa costs, potentially impacting the healthcare industry's staffing.

