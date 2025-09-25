Judge Declares Trump-Era Immigration Funding Conditions Unlawful

A federal judge has ruled against the Trump administration's attempt to condition billions in emergency aid on state compliance with immigration enforcement, declaring it unconstitutional. U.S. District Judge William Smith's decision aligns with 20 Democratic-led states that claimed the policy unlawfully coerced them into supporting Republican immigration policies.

Smith's judgement criticized the Department of Homeland Security's policy as arbitrary and unconstitutional, arguing the conditions applied to all grants, irrespective of their statutory purpose. This effectively left states with no real choice, a concern highlighted by New York Attorney General Letitia James, who celebrated the protection of disaster relief funds from anti-immigration agendas.

The ruling follows another Rhode Island case blocking similar moves by the Department of Transportation. While the Trump administration considered modifying its strategy, it failed to officially rescind the policy, leaving states facing difficult decisions over adhering to contested federal immigration policies or risking loss of crucial funding.