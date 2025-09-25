Thane Police Pioneer India's First Cryptocurrency Investigation Cell
Thane city police have inaugurated Maharashtra's pioneering Cryptocurrency Investigation Cell. The cell, part of the Cyber Police Thane, is designed to tackle cryptocurrency-related embezzlement and fraud. This initiative addresses the growing issue of tracing and seizing funds tied to cyber crimes involving digital currencies.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Thane | Updated: 25-09-2025 13:27 IST | Created: 25-09-2025 13:27 IST
- Country:
- India
Thane city police have made a significant leap in tackling cryptocurrency-related crimes by establishing Maharashtra's first dedicated Cryptocurrency Investigation Cell, officials confirmed on Thursday.
Unveiled on Wednesday within the Cyber Police Thane office, this specialized cell is designed to enhance investigations into embezzlement and fraud cases involving cryptocurrency transactions, according to an official release.
While cyber cells are already operational across all city police stations, authorities noted that tracking embezzled money through cryptocurrencies has posed challenges. The new unit aims to address this gap effectively.
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Maharashtra's Flood Relief Efforts: A Race Against Time
Uddhav Thackeray Stands with Flood-Hit Farmers in Central Maharashtra
Delhi Crime Branch Cracks Down on Fraudulent Overseas Job Scheme
Extradition of Oligarch Tied to Fraud: The Inside Story
TN govt to showcase state's excellence in education, CMs Stalin, Revanth Reddy to lead event