Thane Police Pioneer India's First Cryptocurrency Investigation Cell

Thane city police have inaugurated Maharashtra's pioneering Cryptocurrency Investigation Cell. The cell, part of the Cyber Police Thane, is designed to tackle cryptocurrency-related embezzlement and fraud. This initiative addresses the growing issue of tracing and seizing funds tied to cyber crimes involving digital currencies.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thane | Updated: 25-09-2025 13:27 IST | Created: 25-09-2025 13:27 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Thane city police have made a significant leap in tackling cryptocurrency-related crimes by establishing Maharashtra's first dedicated Cryptocurrency Investigation Cell, officials confirmed on Thursday.

Unveiled on Wednesday within the Cyber Police Thane office, this specialized cell is designed to enhance investigations into embezzlement and fraud cases involving cryptocurrency transactions, according to an official release.

While cyber cells are already operational across all city police stations, authorities noted that tracking embezzled money through cryptocurrencies has posed challenges. The new unit aims to address this gap effectively.

