Thane Police Pioneer India's First Cryptocurrency Investigation Cell

Thane city police have made a significant leap in tackling cryptocurrency-related crimes by establishing Maharashtra's first dedicated Cryptocurrency Investigation Cell, officials confirmed on Thursday.

Unveiled on Wednesday within the Cyber Police Thane office, this specialized cell is designed to enhance investigations into embezzlement and fraud cases involving cryptocurrency transactions, according to an official release.

While cyber cells are already operational across all city police stations, authorities noted that tracking embezzled money through cryptocurrencies has posed challenges. The new unit aims to address this gap effectively.