In a striking turn of events, Nicolas Sarkozy, the former President of France, has been handed a five-year prison sentence after a Paris court found him guilty of illegal campaign financing. The court's decision came as a surprise as it declared Sarkozy would face incarceration even if he appeals the verdict.

Sarkozy and his close associates were implicated in a scheme from 2005 to 2007 to secure campaign funds from Libya, allegedly in exchange for diplomatic favors. Though Sarkozky was found guilty of criminal association, he was acquitted of passive corruption and illegal campaign financing charges.

The scandal, stemming from accusations in 2011 and investigations into Sarkozy's contacts with Libya, questions the integrity of his 2007 campaign. Sarkozy, who maintains his innocence, described the trial's allegations as politically motivated. Despite his troubled legal history, Sarkozy continues to be a significant figure in France's right-wing politics.

