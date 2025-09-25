Vikas Sheel Appointed as New Chief Secretary of Chhattisgarh
Vikas Sheel has been appointed as the new Chief Secretary of Chhattisgarh, succeeding Amitabh Jain, who is set to retire soon. Sheel is a 1994-batch IAS officer and has served in various positions, including as Executive Director at the Asian Development Bank in Manila.
In a significant administrative move, Vikas Sheel has been appointed as the new Chief Secretary of Chhattisgarh, replacing Amitabh Jain. The appointment was announced by the General Administration Department on Thursday evening.
Sheel, a 1994-batch IAS officer, returns from his role as Executive Director (India) at the Asian Development Bank in Manila. His return to Chhattisgarh comes after a central deputation.
Before his international stint, Sheel served as district collector in several key locations, including Raipur, bringing substantial experience to his new role as the 13th Chief Secretary of the state.
