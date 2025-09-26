Tragedy on Jaipur-Delhi Highway: Fatal Accident Claims Life

A tragic incident occurred on the Jaipur-Delhi National Highway when a container truck fatally struck an elderly woman while critically injuring her daughter. The accident happened in Kotputli-Behror district near the Paota bus stand.

The victims, Urmila Devi, 62, and her daughter Seema, 27, were returning from a religious event when the tragedy unfolded. The truck driver abandoned the vehicle and fled the scene immediately.

Police have registered a case and retrieved CCTV footage of the accident. They have vowed to take strict action against the culpable driver, who remains at large.

(With inputs from agencies.)