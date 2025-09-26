Left Menu

Tragedy on Jaipur-Delhi Highway: Fatal Accident Claims Life

An elderly woman, Urmila Devi, was killed and her daughter, Seema, critically injured after being hit by a speeding truck on the Jaipur-Delhi Highway. The driver fled the scene post-accident. Police registered a case and retrieved CCTV footage, promising strict action against the perpetrator.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jaipur | Updated: 26-09-2025 14:00 IST | Created: 26-09-2025 14:00 IST
Tragedy on Jaipur-Delhi Highway: Fatal Accident Claims Life
  • Country:
  • India

A tragic incident occurred on the Jaipur-Delhi National Highway when a container truck fatally struck an elderly woman while critically injuring her daughter. The accident happened in Kotputli-Behror district near the Paota bus stand.

The victims, Urmila Devi, 62, and her daughter Seema, 27, were returning from a religious event when the tragedy unfolded. The truck driver abandoned the vehicle and fled the scene immediately.

Police have registered a case and retrieved CCTV footage of the accident. They have vowed to take strict action against the culpable driver, who remains at large.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Swadeshi Call: Rekha Gupta's Push for Self-Reliance

Swadeshi Call: Rekha Gupta's Push for Self-Reliance

 India
2
EU Secures Relief: 15% Tariff Ceiling on US Pharmaceuticals

EU Secures Relief: 15% Tariff Ceiling on US Pharmaceuticals

 Belgium
3
NTPC Green Energy Ltd Expands Solar Footprint in Gujarat

NTPC Green Energy Ltd Expands Solar Footprint in Gujarat

 India
4
Hyundai and Samsung Forge IoT Alliance for Seamless Smart Car and Home Integration

Hyundai and Samsung Forge IoT Alliance for Seamless Smart Car and Home Integ...

 South Korea

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Inheritance Taxes as Silver Spurs: How Wealth Levies Can Fuel Global Entrepreneurship

Asia’s Digital Divide: How Korea and Singapore Lead While Indonesia and Thailand Catch Up

AI in the Classroom: Opportunities and Risks for Students with Special Education Needs

Rigid jobs system keeps women and older workers out, OECD calls for urgent reforms

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025