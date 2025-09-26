Tragedy on Jaipur-Delhi Highway: Fatal Accident Claims Life
An elderly woman, Urmila Devi, was killed and her daughter, Seema, critically injured after being hit by a speeding truck on the Jaipur-Delhi Highway. The driver fled the scene post-accident. Police registered a case and retrieved CCTV footage, promising strict action against the perpetrator.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Jaipur | Updated: 26-09-2025 14:00 IST
- Country:
- India
A tragic incident occurred on the Jaipur-Delhi National Highway when a container truck fatally struck an elderly woman while critically injuring her daughter. The accident happened in Kotputli-Behror district near the Paota bus stand.
The victims, Urmila Devi, 62, and her daughter Seema, 27, were returning from a religious event when the tragedy unfolded. The truck driver abandoned the vehicle and fled the scene immediately.
Police have registered a case and retrieved CCTV footage of the accident. They have vowed to take strict action against the culpable driver, who remains at large.
(With inputs from agencies.)
