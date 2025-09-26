Left Menu

Family Tragedy: Brotherly Conflict Turns Fatal

A man allegedly murdered his elder brother with a stone in Panvel over the latter's 'immoral' relationship with a cousin's wife. The incident occurred Thursday evening, leading police to apprehend the suspect as he attempted to flee. An investigation is ongoing.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thane | Updated: 26-09-2025 16:04 IST | Created: 26-09-2025 16:04 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A shocking incident unfolded in Panvel near Thane district, where a man is accused of murdering his elder brother using a stone, following the latter's alleged 'immoral' relationship with a cousin's wife, according to police on Friday.

This tragic event took place on Thursday evening in Karanjade Sector 5, as confirmed by Deputy Commissioner of Police (Zone III) Prashant Mohite during a briefing.

Police received an emergency call at 8:37 pm, prompting beat marshals Vilas Biraji Karande and Rajendra Krishna Keni to swiftly arrive at the scene. They managed to apprehend suspect Nagesh Kale, 32, who was reportedly captured attempting to escape after killing his brother, Dattu Kale, 45, with a stone. The ongoing fraternal disputes over the deceased's relationship were at the root of the fatal confrontation. The Panvel City police have registered a murder case, with further investigations currently in progress.

(With inputs from agencies.)

