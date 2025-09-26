Family Tragedy: Brotherly Conflict Turns Fatal

A shocking incident unfolded in Panvel near Thane district, where a man is accused of murdering his elder brother using a stone, following the latter's alleged 'immoral' relationship with a cousin's wife, according to police on Friday.

This tragic event took place on Thursday evening in Karanjade Sector 5, as confirmed by Deputy Commissioner of Police (Zone III) Prashant Mohite during a briefing.

Police received an emergency call at 8:37 pm, prompting beat marshals Vilas Biraji Karande and Rajendra Krishna Keni to swiftly arrive at the scene. They managed to apprehend suspect Nagesh Kale, 32, who was reportedly captured attempting to escape after killing his brother, Dattu Kale, 45, with a stone. The ongoing fraternal disputes over the deceased's relationship were at the root of the fatal confrontation. The Panvel City police have registered a murder case, with further investigations currently in progress.

