Web of Deceit: The Untangling of Chaitanyananda's Reign

Chaitanyananda Saraswati, a self-styled spiritual leader, is embroiled in controversy as allegations of sexual harassment and coercion at a management institute in southwest Delhi mount against him. Accused of harassing 17 students, more sinister aspects of his influence and control are coming to light.

A student from the Economically Weaker Section alleged financial coercion, despite having paid a hefty donation. It's claimed Chaitanyananda established a network of loyalists by appointing them to undeserved positions, manipulating the institution's environment.

Additional claims reveal the former chairman orchestrated abusive practices through loyal aides, creating a web of control from which students, particularly females, found no escape. The scandal surfaced through a formal complaint from an IAF Group Captain to the Directorate of Education, Air Headquarters.

(With inputs from agencies.)