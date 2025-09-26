Left Menu

Controversial YouTuber KM Shajahan Granted Bail Amid Cyberattack Allegations

A court granted bail to YouTuber KM Shajahan involved in a cyberattack case against CPI(M) leader KJ Shine and MLA K N Unnikrishnan. Shajahan, previously the late Chief Minister's secretary, was accused of defaming the leaders on his channel. He must not commit similar offences and cooperate with investigations.

Updated: 26-09-2025 20:20 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

YouTuber KM Shajahan has been granted bail by a court concerning the cyberattack case involving CPI(M) leader KJ Shine and Vypin MLA K N Unnikrishnan. Shajahan, once the private secretary to late Chief Minister V S Achuthanandan, faced allegations of posting defamatory content on his YouTube channel, Prathipaksham.

During the hearing, the court found no evidence of transmitting obscene material, instead noting derogatory remarks aimed at Shine on Shajahan's channel. Bail was granted under strict conditions, requiring Shajahan to avoid future offences and assist with ongoing investigations.

Outside the courtroom, Shajahan protested his innocence, expressing a history of supporting sexual assault victims and accusing the government of undue pressure, citing threats to himself and his family. Meanwhile, Shine appreciated the police's effort in Shajahan's arrest.

(With inputs from agencies.)

