Controversial YouTuber KM Shajahan Granted Bail Amid Cyberattack Allegations

YouTuber KM Shajahan has been granted bail by a court concerning the cyberattack case involving CPI(M) leader KJ Shine and Vypin MLA K N Unnikrishnan. Shajahan, once the private secretary to late Chief Minister V S Achuthanandan, faced allegations of posting defamatory content on his YouTube channel, Prathipaksham.

During the hearing, the court found no evidence of transmitting obscene material, instead noting derogatory remarks aimed at Shine on Shajahan's channel. Bail was granted under strict conditions, requiring Shajahan to avoid future offences and assist with ongoing investigations.

Outside the courtroom, Shajahan protested his innocence, expressing a history of supporting sexual assault victims and accusing the government of undue pressure, citing threats to himself and his family. Meanwhile, Shine appreciated the police's effort in Shajahan's arrest.

(With inputs from agencies.)