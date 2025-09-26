Left Menu

Tragedy in Ghaziabad: Woman Alleges Harassment Before Suicide

Zeenat Fatima, a 35-year-old woman, allegedly committed suicide in Ghaziabad, Uttar Pradesh. Before her death, she recorded a video accusing three female neighbors of character defamation, and criticized police inaction despite her complaint. Her husband has filed charges against the accused and ongoing investigations are being conducted by local authorities.

Tragedy struck in Ghaziabad, Uttar Pradesh, as a 35-year-old woman named Zeenat Fatima allegedly took her own life, purportedly due to harassment by her neighbors. Before her death, Fatima recorded a video blaming three women for assassinating her character, leading to her drastic decision.

In the video, Fatima expressed her anguish, mentioning the burden of leaving her three children behind. She accused local law enforcement of not taking action against the neighbors, despite having lodged a prior complaint. The named aggressors in the video are Sangeeta, Gungun, Janki Komal, and Aman.

ACP Kavinagar Surya Bali Maurya affirmed that police are actively investigating the tragic case. They conducted raids in an effort to apprehend the suspects and ensure justice for Fatima's family, following a complaint filed by her husband, Hasan Javed.

