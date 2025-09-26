Gangster Nilesh Ghaywal: International Flight Amid Legal Tangles
Nilesh Ghaywal, a notorious gangster facing several criminal charges, is reportedly abroad despite legal restrictions. Pune police have issued a Look Out Circular to alert authorities. Investigations continue to uncover how Ghaywal managed to travel internationally despite a court order and past criminal record.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Pune | Updated: 26-09-2025 23:34 IST | Created: 26-09-2025 23:34 IST
- Country:
- India
Nilesh Ghaywal, a known figure in criminal circles, is suspected of having fled the country amid new allegations of road rage and attempted murder.
The Pune police issued a Look Out Circular (LOC) after credible reports indicated his foreign departure despite legal prohibitions.
This development raises questions about his ability to secure a passport and visa under restrictive conditions.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Nilesh Ghaywal
- Pune
- gangster
- criminal
- Look Out Circular
- road rage
- passport
- visa
- police
- investigation
Advertisement