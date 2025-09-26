Left Menu

Gangster Nilesh Ghaywal: International Flight Amid Legal Tangles

Nilesh Ghaywal, a notorious gangster facing several criminal charges, is reportedly abroad despite legal restrictions. Pune police have issued a Look Out Circular to alert authorities. Investigations continue to uncover how Ghaywal managed to travel internationally despite a court order and past criminal record.

Nilesh Ghaywal, a known figure in criminal circles, is suspected of having fled the country amid new allegations of road rage and attempted murder.

The Pune police issued a Look Out Circular (LOC) after credible reports indicated his foreign departure despite legal prohibitions.

This development raises questions about his ability to secure a passport and visa under restrictive conditions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

