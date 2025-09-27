Cave Living Russian Family Receives Travel Documents Amid Custody Dispute

The Karnataka High Court granted permission for the Union Government to issue travel documents to a Russian woman and her two minor daughters, enabling their return home. The family was discovered living in a cave in coastal Karnataka.

The case was brought to the court by Dror Shlomo Goldstein, an Israeli claiming to be the children's father, who sought to prevent their immediate deportation. Goldstein argued this would not be in the best interests of the children due to ongoing custody proceedings.

However, the court emphasized the welfare of the children, noting the mother's desire to return to Russia and the readiness of Russian authorities to facilitate their travel. This decision prioritized the family's well-being over unresolved custody concerns.