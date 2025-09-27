Left Menu

Russia's Bid for ICAO Council Falls Short

Russia was unable to secure enough support in its attempt to be elected to the UN's aviation agency governing council, marking another international rebuff following its 2022 invasion of Ukraine. During the ICAO assembly in Montreal, Russia failed to gain a seat on the 36-nation council.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Montreal | Updated: 27-09-2025 19:38 IST | Created: 27-09-2025 19:38 IST
In a significant development, Russia's application to join the governing council of the United Nations' aviation agency was rejected. This decision reflects further international disapproval of Moscow's actions following its 2022 invasion of Ukraine.

The International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO) gathered in Montreal for its assembly, during which the voting took place. Despite efforts, Russia could not muster the necessary support to secure a position on the 36-nation council.

The failure to gain a seat is viewed as another diplomatic setback for Russia, highlighting the continued repercussions of its actions in Ukraine on the global stage.

