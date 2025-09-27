Russia's Bid for ICAO Council Falls Short

In a significant development, Russia's application to join the governing council of the United Nations' aviation agency was rejected. This decision reflects further international disapproval of Moscow's actions following its 2022 invasion of Ukraine.

The International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO) gathered in Montreal for its assembly, during which the voting took place. Despite efforts, Russia could not muster the necessary support to secure a position on the 36-nation council.

The failure to gain a seat is viewed as another diplomatic setback for Russia, highlighting the continued repercussions of its actions in Ukraine on the global stage.