Crackdown on Drug Peddlers: Two Detained in Jammu and Kashmir

In a significant enforcement action, authorities in Jammu and Kashmir's Udampur district detained an alleged drug peddler, Makhan Din, under the Prevention of Illicit Traffic in Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (PIT-NDPS) Act on Saturday. This marks the 11th detention under this stringent law in the district this year, underscoring the ongoing battle against drug trafficking in the region.

Makhan Din, a resident of Narsoo village, was apprehended after a formal detention order was secured from the competent authority. Police indicate that Din was actively promoting drug abuse among local youth, posing a serious threat to both public safety and health.

In a related development, police also intercepted Chetan Dass, a resident of Punjab, near the Lakhanpur bypass. Dass was found in possession of 8.28 gm of heroin and has been booked under the relevant sections of the NDPS Act. These arrests reflect intensified efforts by law enforcement to address the menace of narcotics in the region.

