Left Menu

Crackdown on Drug Peddlers: Two Detained in Jammu and Kashmir

Authorities in Jammu and Kashmir's Udampur district have detained an alleged drug peddler, Makhan Din, under the PIT-NDPS Act. Additionally, Chetan Dass from Punjab was arrested with heroin in Kathua. These actions are part of a continued effort to curb drug abuse and trafficking in the region.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jammu | Updated: 27-09-2025 20:38 IST | Created: 27-09-2025 20:38 IST
Crackdown on Drug Peddlers: Two Detained in Jammu and Kashmir
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant enforcement action, authorities in Jammu and Kashmir's Udampur district detained an alleged drug peddler, Makhan Din, under the Prevention of Illicit Traffic in Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (PIT-NDPS) Act on Saturday. This marks the 11th detention under this stringent law in the district this year, underscoring the ongoing battle against drug trafficking in the region.

Makhan Din, a resident of Narsoo village, was apprehended after a formal detention order was secured from the competent authority. Police indicate that Din was actively promoting drug abuse among local youth, posing a serious threat to both public safety and health.

In a related development, police also intercepted Chetan Dass, a resident of Punjab, near the Lakhanpur bypass. Dass was found in possession of 8.28 gm of heroin and has been booked under the relevant sections of the NDPS Act. These arrests reflect intensified efforts by law enforcement to address the menace of narcotics in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Russia's Setback at UN Aviation Vote

Russia's Setback at UN Aviation Vote

 Global
2
Swachh Shehar Jodi: Mentorship Revolution in Urban Cleanliness

Swachh Shehar Jodi: Mentorship Revolution in Urban Cleanliness

 India
3
Tragic Turn of Events at Vijay's Rally: Stampede Claims Lives

Tragic Turn of Events at Vijay's Rally: Stampede Claims Lives

 India
4
Rory McIlroy's Fiery Rally at Ryder Cup Ignites Europe Victory

Rory McIlroy's Fiery Rally at Ryder Cup Ignites Europe Victory

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI’s carbon footprint threatens climate goals, researchers propose new sustainability tax

Vaccine hesitancy crisis: Gender roles expose hidden barriers to immunization in Ethiopia

New AI risk framework puts a price tag on algorithmic failures and bias

Healthcare professionals embrace AI when benefits are clear and training is strong

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025