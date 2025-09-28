Andhra Pradesh Ministers Tackle Kolleru Lake's Challenges

Andhra Pradesh Civil Supplies Minister N Manohar has called for urgent action to address the pressing issues faced by residents near Kolleru Lake. During a review meeting attended by local ministers and officials, key topics such as water scarcity, road repairs, and land disputes were discussed.

Minister Manohar, who oversees the Eluru district, directed officials from the relevant departments to take immediate steps to resolve these challenges. Emphasizing the need for coordinated efforts, he instructed the Forest, Irrigation, and Revenue departments to work together in tackling boundary issues and facilitating necessary inspections.

Meanwhile, Information and Public Relations Minister K Parthasarathy highlighted obstacles created by forest officials and urged for joint inspections. Additional concerns were raised by local MLAs about road conditions and land rehabilitation, emphasizing the need for expedited solutions and support for affected communities.

(With inputs from agencies.)