Left Menu

Andhra Pradesh Ministers Tackle Kolleru Lake's Challenges

In a recent review meeting, Andhra Pradesh Civil Supplies Minister N Manohar addressed pressing issues around Kolleru Lake. Key discussions included water scarcity, road repairs, and land disputes. Officials from Forest, Irrigation, and Revenue departments were urged to collaborate for swift solutions to benefit local residents.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Amaravati | Updated: 28-09-2025 10:59 IST | Created: 28-09-2025 10:59 IST
Andhra Pradesh Ministers Tackle Kolleru Lake's Challenges
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Andhra Pradesh Civil Supplies Minister N Manohar has called for urgent action to address the pressing issues faced by residents near Kolleru Lake. During a review meeting attended by local ministers and officials, key topics such as water scarcity, road repairs, and land disputes were discussed.

Minister Manohar, who oversees the Eluru district, directed officials from the relevant departments to take immediate steps to resolve these challenges. Emphasizing the need for coordinated efforts, he instructed the Forest, Irrigation, and Revenue departments to work together in tackling boundary issues and facilitating necessary inspections.

Meanwhile, Information and Public Relations Minister K Parthasarathy highlighted obstacles created by forest officials and urged for joint inspections. Additional concerns were raised by local MLAs about road conditions and land rehabilitation, emphasizing the need for expedited solutions and support for affected communities.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
India vs Pakistan: A Historic Clash in Asia Cup 2025 Final

India vs Pakistan: A Historic Clash in Asia Cup 2025 Final

 India
2
Uttar Pradesh Aims to Become India's E-Commerce Powerhouse

Uttar Pradesh Aims to Become India's E-Commerce Powerhouse

 Global
3
IAEA Assures: Uranium Reserves Secure for the Century

IAEA Assures: Uranium Reserves Secure for the Century

 Russia
4
Russia and Belarus Reinstated in the International Paralympic Community

Russia and Belarus Reinstated in the International Paralympic Community

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI’s carbon footprint threatens climate goals, researchers propose new sustainability tax

Vaccine hesitancy crisis: Gender roles expose hidden barriers to immunization in Ethiopia

New AI risk framework puts a price tag on algorithmic failures and bias

Healthcare professionals embrace AI when benefits are clear and training is strong

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025