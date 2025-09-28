In a landmark decision, former French President Nicolas Sarkozy has been sentenced to five years in prison on charges of criminal conspiracy tied to the Libyan funding of his 2007 presidential campaign. This ruling, marking an unprecedented moment in French justice, signifies the judiciary's increasing emancipation from political forces.

The guilty verdict has ignited controversy within France's political circles, drawing parallels to recent political scandals such as the conviction of National Rally leader Marine Le Pen. Sarkozy's case has intensified the debate on the perceived shift towards a 'government of judges', or 'juristocracy'.

This ruling reflects a broader historical movement where the French judiciary is consolidating its authority and independence, enforcing the republican principle of equality before the law. The trend of holding high-profile figures accountable echoes through past cases, including those involving Bernard Tapie and Jacques Chirac, setting a precedent for the treatment of elected officials.