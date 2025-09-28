Hindu Leader Faces Charges of Assault and Intimidation

Samit Raj, a leader of Hindu Jagaran Vedike, is facing serious allegations of sexual assault and criminal intimidation. The charges arose after a woman filed a complaint claiming that Raj used intimate photographs to threaten and assault her repeatedly.

The Bajpe police in Dakshina Kannada district registered the case following the woman's detailed complaint. According to the police, the alleged harassment has been ongoing for the past 15 days, during which Raj reportedly threatened the complainant with violence, including threats to her life.

Authorities have confirmed that a case has been registered under the appropriate legal provisions, and an investigation is actively underway to gather further evidence. As of now, Samit Raj has not been apprehended.

(With inputs from agencies.)