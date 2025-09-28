Left Menu

Hindu Leader Faces Charges of Assault and Intimidation

Hindu Jagaran Vedike leader Samit Raj is accused of sexual assault and criminal intimidation after a woman alleged he used her intimate photos to threaten her. A case has been filed, and investigations are ongoing at Bajpe police station. The accused remains at large.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mangaluru | Updated: 28-09-2025 14:40 IST | Created: 28-09-2025 14:40 IST
  • India

Samit Raj, a leader of Hindu Jagaran Vedike, is facing serious allegations of sexual assault and criminal intimidation. The charges arose after a woman filed a complaint claiming that Raj used intimate photographs to threaten and assault her repeatedly.

The Bajpe police in Dakshina Kannada district registered the case following the woman's detailed complaint. According to the police, the alleged harassment has been ongoing for the past 15 days, during which Raj reportedly threatened the complainant with violence, including threats to her life.

Authorities have confirmed that a case has been registered under the appropriate legal provisions, and an investigation is actively underway to gather further evidence. As of now, Samit Raj has not been apprehended.

(With inputs from agencies.)

