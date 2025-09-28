Left Menu

Former Minister of Agriculture in China Sentenced to Death for Corruption

Tang Renjian, ex-minister of agriculture in China, received a death sentence with a two-year reprieve for taking bribes worth USD 38 million. The Changchun court cited severe damage caused by Tang's crimes but noted his cooperation in mitigating his sentence.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Beijing | Updated: 28-09-2025 16:59 IST | Created: 28-09-2025 16:59 IST
  • China

In a significant legal judgment, China's former agriculture minister, Tang Renjian, has been sentenced to death with a two-year reprieve by the Intermediate People's Court of Changchun for accepting bribes totalling USD 38 million.

The court ruled that Tang abused his various roles between 2007 and 2024, leveraging his positions to aid business operations and job adjustments in exchange for vast sums of money and valuables. Despite the severity of his crimes, the court acknowledged Tang's remorse and cooperation, factoring these into the leniency given in the verdict.

The case highlights the ongoing anti-corruption campaign in China under President Xi Jinping, which has seen over a million officials disciplined, reinforcing the state's resolve to eradicate corruption at all levels.

