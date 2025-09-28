Left Menu

Cyber Scam Crackdown: Unraveling a Rs 100-Crore Fraud in Rajasthan

Police in Rajasthan's Alwar district have arrested six individuals, including private bank employees, allegedly involved in a cyber fraud operation. They seized ATM cards, mobile phones, and cars, revealing a scam involving over Rs 500 crore via mule accounts. The total arrests rose to 16 as investigations continue.

In a significant development, authorities in Rajasthan's Alwar district have dismantled a sophisticated cyber fraud racket, leading to the arrest of six individuals, including employees of a private bank. The operation has exposed a scam of over Rs 500 crore, involving the sale of 'mule accounts' to cybercriminals.

During the crackdown, police seized crucial evidence, including 26 ATM cards, 33 mobile phones, 34 SIM cards, cash amounting to Rs 2.5 lakh, and impounded two vehicles. This discovery has taken the total count of arrests to 16, highlighting the extensive network behind the fraud.

The accused, including the alleged mastermind and several bank employees, are charged with enabling cybercriminal access to internet banking by using fake documents, linking accounts to new phone numbers, and manipulating security systems. These accounts were then used to launder illicit funds from activities such as online betting and crypto transactions.

