Uttar Pradesh Strengthens Cybercrime Prevention: CM Yogi Adityanath Warns Against 'Digital Arrest' Scams
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has cautioned against cyber frauds, emphasizing there is no 'digital arrest' rule. The state has bolstered its cybercrime prevention with police stations in all districts. Citizens are urged to report cybercrimes promptly and avoid sharing personal details online.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Lucknow | Updated: 05-01-2026 09:15 IST | Created: 05-01-2026 09:15 IST
- Country:
- India
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has issued a stern warning to citizens regarding the rise in cyber frauds, particularly scams dubbed as 'digital arrests'.
Taking to social media, Adityanath highlighted the expansion of cybercrime police stations across all 75 districts since 2017, a significant increase from just two stations.
The Chief Minister emphasized that 'digital arrest' is a misleading term with no legal basis and urged vigilance while using social platforms. Adityanath called for incidents to be reported to the national cyber helpline at 1930, to combat the fraudulent activities.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Tragic Family Accident: Tractor-Trolley Collision Claims Three Lives in Uttar Pradesh
Uttar Pradesh Unveils State's First Braille Library with Over 4,000 Books
Arrest in Uttar Pradesh for Online Offenses Against Women and Deities
Social Media Sparks Tension: Protests Erupt in Southern Nepal
Canadian Hindu Chambers Eye Major Investments in Uttar Pradesh