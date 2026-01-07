J&K Police Crackdown on Cybercrime: 22 Detained in Major Raids

In a major operation, the Counter Intelligence wing of the Jammu and Kashmir Police has detained 22 suspects in connection with a cyber terror case involving mule accounts used for laundering money. The raids took place across multiple locations in the valley, aiming to dismantle a criminal syndicate linked to terror financing.

The Counter Intelligence Kashmir (CIK) carried out searches at 22 different sites, including 17 locations in Srinagar, three in Budgam, and one each in Shopian and Kulgam districts. Officials stated that the operation is a significant blow to organized cybercrime, focusing on disrupting the financial infrastructure behind cyber frauds and terror networks.

Among the seized items were digital devices, incriminating material, and financial records. The suspects are being interrogated for their involvement in cyber fraud, illegal gaming, and suspicious financial transactions. The investigation has so far exposed a network exploiting vulnerable individuals' bank accounts for illicit funds that are suspected to be channeled into terror financing.