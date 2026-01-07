Left Menu

J&K Police Crackdown on Cybercrime: 22 Detained in Major Raids

The Counter Intelligence Kashmir unit detained 22 suspects in a major crackdown on cybercrime, targeting a syndicate involved in terror financing through mule accounts. Multiple locations were raided, exposing a sophisticated financial crime network posing a threat to national economic security and digital safety.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jammuandkashmir | Updated: 07-01-2026 19:28 IST | Created: 07-01-2026 19:28 IST
J&K Police Crackdown on Cybercrime: 22 Detained in Major Raids
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a major operation, the Counter Intelligence wing of the Jammu and Kashmir Police has detained 22 suspects in connection with a cyber terror case involving mule accounts used for laundering money. The raids took place across multiple locations in the valley, aiming to dismantle a criminal syndicate linked to terror financing.

The Counter Intelligence Kashmir (CIK) carried out searches at 22 different sites, including 17 locations in Srinagar, three in Budgam, and one each in Shopian and Kulgam districts. Officials stated that the operation is a significant blow to organized cybercrime, focusing on disrupting the financial infrastructure behind cyber frauds and terror networks.

Among the seized items were digital devices, incriminating material, and financial records. The suspects are being interrogated for their involvement in cyber fraud, illegal gaming, and suspicious financial transactions. The investigation has so far exposed a network exploiting vulnerable individuals' bank accounts for illicit funds that are suspected to be channeled into terror financing.

TRENDING

1
U.S. and Switzerland Surge to United Cup Semi-Finals

U.S. and Switzerland Surge to United Cup Semi-Finals

 Global
2
Massive Web of Deception: The Mahadev Online Betting Scandal Exposed

Massive Web of Deception: The Mahadev Online Betting Scandal Exposed

 India
3
U.S. Seizes Russian-Flagged Oil Tanker Amid Venezuelan Oil Export Tensions

U.S. Seizes Russian-Flagged Oil Tanker Amid Venezuelan Oil Export Tensions

 Global
4
High Seas Clampdown: U.K. Aids U.S. in Russian Tanker Seizure

High Seas Clampdown: U.K. Aids U.S. in Russian Tanker Seizure

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI-driven fintech boosts long-term bank stability but raises short-term risks

Post-pandemic surge in AI-powered mHealth reshapes healthcare delivery

Education’s AI revolution rests on telecommunications and ethics

Generative AI forces rethink of authorship, ownership and creative rights

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026