SARS Urges Timely Tax Payments, Warns Against Scams and Late Penalties

The South African Revenue Service (SARS) has called on taxpayers to make their outstanding payments without delay, cautioning that late settlement of tax obligations can lead to unnecessary penalties, interest charges, and administrative complications.

Reminder for Timely Payments

In a statement issued this week, SARS urged taxpayers to ensure that all payments are made through its recognised and secure platforms, including eFiling, electronic funds transfer (EFT), and over-the-counter payments at banks.

SARS assured taxpayers that these platforms are robust, secure, and compliant with internationally recognised standards, making them reliable for the processing of tax obligations. In addition, the platforms are designed to be user-friendly, allowing both individuals and businesses to transact with efficiency.

“The halfway mark of the financial year in September is a critical period,” SARS said, adding that tax compliance remains essential for supporting government programmes and national development.

Warning Against Online Fraud

While encouraging the use of digital channels, SARS also warned taxpayers to be extremely vigilant when transacting online. Cybercriminals, it noted, frequently attempt to defraud taxpayers by phishing for personal details or sending fake emails purporting to come from SARS.

“Your credentials on all financial platforms are continuously at risk. There have been many attempts by scammers to defraud taxpayers,” the statement warned.

SARS reiterated that it will never ask taxpayers to use external links to access services. Instead, all official transactions should take place directly via the SARS website, eFiling portal, or registered tax practitioners.

The tax authority further reminded taxpayers of the importance of keeping login details confidential, using strong passwords, and ensuring that only authorised practitioners registered with SARS are consulted for tax services.

Contribution to the Fiscus

SARS expressed gratitude to compliant taxpayers, acknowledging their vital role in contributing to the national fiscus. Regular and timely tax contributions ensure that government can fund social programmes, infrastructure projects, healthcare, education, and economic development initiatives.

The statement emphasised that paying taxes on time not only helps individuals and businesses avoid penalties but also strengthens the broader economy.

Looking Ahead

As South Africa passes the midpoint of the financial year, SARS will continue to intensify its efforts to promote compliance, close gaps in tax collection, and combat fraud. The institution remains committed to modernising its digital systems to ensure both efficiency and security.

Taxpayers are encouraged to regularly visit the official SARS website for updates, use verified payment platforms, and remain alert to any suspicious communication that could be an attempt at fraud.