Delhi Police Crackdown: Firecracker Seizure in Vijay Nagar

In a significant crackdown, the Delhi Police seized 164 kilograms of illegal firecrackers from Vijay Nagar, north Delhi, arresting two individuals involved in the illegal trade.

According to officials, the accused, Lalit Kumar Gulati and Mukul Wasan, both 29, sourced the firecrackers from Gurugram, intending to sell them at inflated prices.

The operation, conducted on September 27, resulted in the recovery of the contraband and registration of charges under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and the Explosives Act. Authorities are actively tracing the broader supply chain linked to the consignment.

