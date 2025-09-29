Delhi Police Crackdown: Firecracker Seizure in Vijay Nagar
The Delhi Police have seized 164 kg of banned firecrackers from north Delhi's Vijay Nagar area and arrested two men. The suspects sourced the firecrackers from Gurugram for resale at higher prices. Police are working to trace the entire supply chain involved.
Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 29-09-2025 17:43 IST | Created: 29-09-2025 17:43 IST
- Country:
- India
In a significant crackdown, the Delhi Police seized 164 kilograms of illegal firecrackers from Vijay Nagar, north Delhi, arresting two individuals involved in the illegal trade.
According to officials, the accused, Lalit Kumar Gulati and Mukul Wasan, both 29, sourced the firecrackers from Gurugram, intending to sell them at inflated prices.
The operation, conducted on September 27, resulted in the recovery of the contraband and registration of charges under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and the Explosives Act. Authorities are actively tracing the broader supply chain linked to the consignment.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Delhi
- firecrackers
- seizure
- police
- Vijay Nagar
- illegal trade
- Gurugram
- crime branch
- arrest
- supply chain
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Gurugram Woman Exposes Police Harassment: Constable Suspended
Tragic Crash on Delhi-Gurugram Expressway Claims Five Lives
Tragedy on Delhi-Gurugram Expressway: Five Dead in High-Speed Crash
Tragic Collision on Delhi-Gurugram Expressway Claims Five Promising Lives
Delhi Police Nabs Gogi Gang Sharpshooters in Dramatic Gurugram Standoff