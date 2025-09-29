Left Menu

EU's Defence Readiness Roadmap: Strengthening Europe's Security

The European Commission and EU foreign policy chief propose a Defence Readiness Roadmap before the October European Council. It includes four flagship projects: European Drone Wall, Eastern Flank Watch, Air Defence Shield, and Defence Space Shield, aimed at bolstering European security and open to all member states.

The European Commission and the European Union's foreign policy chief, Kaja Kallas, are set to introduce a comprehensive 'Defence Readiness Roadmap' in advance of the October European Council meeting, as revealed in a document accessed by Reuters.

The commission's 'scoping paper' outlines four ambitious 'flagship' defence initiatives designed to enhance the continent's collective security. These projects include the European Drone Wall, Eastern Flank Watch, Air Defence Shield, and Defence Space Shield.

All member states interested in boosting their security capabilities are invited to participate in these strategic projects, offering a collaborative approach to regional defense.

