Ladakh Agitation Intensifies: Suspension of Talks and Demands for Inquiry

The Leh Apex Body (LAB) has halted negotiations with the central government regarding statehood and constitutional safeguards for Ladakh. They demand a judicial inquiry into police actions and the unconditional release of activists. Meanwhile, the government remains optimistic about resolving the issue through continued dialogue.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 29-09-2025 21:32 IST | Created: 29-09-2025 21:32 IST
The Leh Apex Body (LAB), advocating for Ladakh's statehood and constitutional protections, has suspended talks with the Indian government. Their demands include a judicial inquiry into police actions and the release of activists, notably Sonam Wangchuk, without conditions.

The LAB's move underscores heightened tensions in Ladakh, amid agitation for better governance and autonomy. The central government, however, maintains a hopeful stance on achieving a resolution through ongoing dialogue.

This development marks a significant escalation in the Ladakh issue, highlighting challenges in balancing regional demands with national governance frameworks.

(With inputs from agencies.)

