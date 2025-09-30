Ministers Take Rural Health Roadshow to Greymouth, Focus on West Coast Needs

Associate Health Minister for Rural Health Matt Doocey and Minister for Rural Communities Mark Patterson visited Greymouth today as part of the Rural Health Roadshow, a nationwide series of engagements designed to gather feedback and shape policies addressing the unique challenges of rural healthcare delivery in New Zealand.

Addressing Geographic Barriers

The West Coast is one of the most geographically isolated regions in the country, with small, widely dispersed communities. Minister Doocey noted that this creates specific challenges in accessing timely healthcare services.

“The West Coast has some of the most geographically spread-out communities in the country, which we know can make accessing healthcare a challenge. That’s why it’s important to be here today, to hear first-hand from people about what’s working, and where the gaps are.”

The Roadshow is intended to strengthen direct communication between government decision-makers, frontline health professionals, and community members. It provides an opportunity to discuss successes in rural healthcare while also identifying persistent barriers to access.

Budget 2025: Strengthening Rural Care

Minister Doocey highlighted the Government’s $164 million investment over four years in urgent and after-hours care through Budget 2025. For rural and remote areas like the West Coast, this means:

Expanded after-hours health services

24/7 on-call clinical support

Improved access to diagnostics and medicines

The investment is expected to ensure that 98% of New Zealanders can access urgent care within one hour of their homes, a significant milestone for equity in healthcare access.

Commitment to Rural Mental Health

In addition to physical healthcare, Minister Doocey emphasised the importance of strengthening mental health support in rural regions, where isolation and limited services can exacerbate challenges.

“I am looking forward to hearing from the Greymouth community today and working together on the next steps to strengthen both mental health and rural health care on the Coast.”

Understanding Rural Communities’ Needs

Minister Patterson underscored the broader vision of the Roadshow, stressing that one in five New Zealanders live in rural communities and deserve the same quality of care as those in urban centres.

“All New Zealanders deserve access to timely, quality care, and this Government is committed to improving health and mental health outcomes, including for the one in five people living in rural communities.”

He added that engaging directly with communities like Greymouth helps policymakers understand both the challenges and opportunities in rural health, from workforce shortages to innovative service delivery models.

Looking Ahead

The Greymouth stop is one of several around the country, each providing insights that will help shape future rural health policy. The Roadshow continues to build momentum toward a more equitable system where location does not determine access to vital health services.

By working alongside communities, the Government aims to ensure that people living in remote areas receive the same standard of healthcare as urban New Zealanders—delivering on its commitment that geography should never be a barrier to health and wellbeing.

