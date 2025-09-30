Fatal Love Clash: Tragedy Strikes Muzaffarnagar

A young man's life was tragically cut short as tensions over a love affair erupted into violence in Muzaffarnagar. The altercation resulted in the death of Shiva, aged 20, after he succumbed to stab wounds.

Senior Superintendent of Police Sanjay Kumar reported that the confrontation also left Hrithik seriously injured. Despite immediate medical attention, Shiva could not be saved, as confirmed by hospital authorities.

In response, local law enforcement has intensified security measures in Patel Nagar locality. Investigation is ongoing, with two individuals detained for questioning regarding the incident.

