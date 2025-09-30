Fatal Love Clash: Tragedy Strikes Muzaffarnagar
A 20-year-old man died after being allegedly stabbed during a clash between two groups in Muzaffarnagar, reportedly over a love affair. Shiva and Hrithik were critically injured in the altercation. Shiva succumbed to his injuries in the hospital. Police have detained two individuals for questioning.
A young man's life was tragically cut short as tensions over a love affair erupted into violence in Muzaffarnagar. The altercation resulted in the death of Shiva, aged 20, after he succumbed to stab wounds.
Senior Superintendent of Police Sanjay Kumar reported that the confrontation also left Hrithik seriously injured. Despite immediate medical attention, Shiva could not be saved, as confirmed by hospital authorities.
In response, local law enforcement has intensified security measures in Patel Nagar locality. Investigation is ongoing, with two individuals detained for questioning regarding the incident.
