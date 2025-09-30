Race Against Time: Search Efforts Intensify at Collapsed Indonesian School

Indonesian rescue teams are in a frantic search for 38 people feared trapped under debris after an Islamic boarding school in East Java collapsed amid afternoon prayers, disaster officials confirmed on Tuesday, noting the incident resulted in three confirmed fatalities.

The collapse of the Al Khoziny Boarding School in Sidoarjo, located about 780 kilometers east of the capital city, Jakarta, happened on Monday. Mohammad Syafii, head of the country's search and rescue agency, reported that 99 individuals survived the disaster. According to Abdul Muhari, a spokesperson for the disaster mitigation agency, the building gave way during construction due to its unstable structure, causing debris to crush dozens of students and workers.

Efforts are underway employing heavy machinery, including excavators and cranes, Syafii stated, although local official Nanang Sigit expressed concerns about triggering further structural failures. Nearly 80 people were injured, and distressing scenes were broadcast as families anxiously scanned survivor lists. Poor foundation stability is suspected as the building's fourth-floor construction load exceeded its capacity, echoed by Al Khoziny's caretaker and confirmed by state reports.

(With inputs from agencies.)