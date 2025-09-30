Left Menu

Deadly Explosion Rocks Balochistan: A Grim Reminder of Regional Instability

A powerful explosion in Balochistan's capital, Quetta, killed at least six people and injured nineteen others. The provincial government declared a health emergency, mobilizing medical staff and resources to manage the crisis. Authorities are investigating the incident amidst a backdrop of ongoing regional instability.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Karachi | Updated: 30-09-2025 13:36 IST | Created: 30-09-2025 13:36 IST
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

A devastating explosion in Quetta, the capital of Balochistan, resulted in at least six deaths and left nineteen others injured, as reported by local media.

The blast occurred near Zarghoon Road, prompting the Balochistan Health Department to declare an emergency across city hospitals, mobilizing all medical personnel and resources.

Health Secretary Mujeebur Rehman confirmed the emergency measures, while Dr. Waseem Baig from the provincial Health Department spoke on the efforts to manage casualties at the Civil Hospital's Trauma Centre.

(With inputs from agencies.)

