Deadly Explosion Rocks Balochistan: A Grim Reminder of Regional Instability

A devastating explosion in Quetta, the capital of Balochistan, resulted in at least six deaths and left nineteen others injured, as reported by local media.

The blast occurred near Zarghoon Road, prompting the Balochistan Health Department to declare an emergency across city hospitals, mobilizing all medical personnel and resources.

Health Secretary Mujeebur Rehman confirmed the emergency measures, while Dr. Waseem Baig from the provincial Health Department spoke on the efforts to manage casualties at the Civil Hospital's Trauma Centre.

(With inputs from agencies.)