Taliban's Tightening Grip: Freedom Under Siege

Afghanistan experiences nationwide internet disruption with recent actions reinforcing the Taliban's restrictive grip. Measures include internet bans in northern provinces, censorship of women-authored books, a chess prohibition, and restrictions on female aid workers. These actions have drawn local and international criticism, further compromising Afghanistan's civil liberties.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 30-09-2025 15:00 IST | Created: 30-09-2025 15:00 IST
Afghanistan faced a nationwide disruption in internet and mobile services on Tuesday, amid growing concerns about Taliban-imposed censorship. Although the Taliban administration did not provide immediate reasons, recent weeks have seen increasing restrictions under the guise of curbing access to online pornography.

This month, the Taliban enforced an internet ban across five northern provinces, including Kunduz and Balkh, claiming it aims to prevent immoral activities. Despite allowing cellphone data usage, this move has sparked criticism as it impacts the region's main population centers.

Additionally, the Taliban has initiated a purge of women's books from universities, aligning with sharia and introducing a curriculum shift that ignores democratic and women's studies. Furthermore, restrictions on female aid workers add another layer of complexity to a nation grappling with limited freedoms.

