Terror Strikes Quetta: A Deadly Assault on Paramilitary HQ

A suicide bombing outside a paramilitary headquarters in Quetta, Pakistan, killed at least 10 people, sparking a firefight when gunmen stormed the area. The attack highlights ongoing violence in Balochistan, a province central to the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor. Islamist and separatist militants are intensifying their push against security forces.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 30-09-2025 15:47 IST | Created: 30-09-2025 15:47 IST
A suicide bombing outside a paramilitary headquarters in Quetta, Pakistan, killed at least ten people on Tuesday, detonating chaos in the southwestern city.

The bombing was followed by several gunmen storming the headquarters, prompting a violent clash with paramilitary forces, provincial Chief Minister Sarfraz Bugti told local media. The suicide bomber reportedly drove a pickup truck, and security forces successfully neutralized four additional attackers.

Quetta, the capital of Balochistan province, remains a volatile area ripe with conflict from Islamist militants and separatist insurgents. As a crucial region in the $65 billion China-Pakistan Economic Corridor, it continues to be a focal point of geopolitical tensions. No group has yet claimed responsibility for the attack.

