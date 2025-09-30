Terror Strikes Quetta: A Deadly Assault on Paramilitary HQ

A suicide bombing outside a paramilitary headquarters in Quetta, Pakistan, killed at least ten people on Tuesday, detonating chaos in the southwestern city.

The bombing was followed by several gunmen storming the headquarters, prompting a violent clash with paramilitary forces, provincial Chief Minister Sarfraz Bugti told local media. The suicide bomber reportedly drove a pickup truck, and security forces successfully neutralized four additional attackers.

Quetta, the capital of Balochistan province, remains a volatile area ripe with conflict from Islamist militants and separatist insurgents. As a crucial region in the $65 billion China-Pakistan Economic Corridor, it continues to be a focal point of geopolitical tensions. No group has yet claimed responsibility for the attack.

