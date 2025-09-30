Left Menu

Scheme of Deception: Gang Busted for Extorting Entrepreneurs

Uttar Pradesh's Special Task Force arrested three in a high-profile extortion scheme targeting entrepreneurs in Ghaziabad and Gautam Buddh Nagar. The suspects filed false complaints to coerce business figures into paying large sums. The operation led to financial and reputational damage, delaying multiple construction projects.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Noida | Updated: 30-09-2025 16:38 IST | Created: 30-09-2025 16:38 IST
In a significant crackdown, the Uttar Pradesh Special Task Force on Tuesday apprehended three individuals allegedly involved in extorting entrepreneurs in Ghaziabad and Gautam Buddh Nagar. The suspects stand accused of filing false complaints against these business figures, officials revealed.

Identified as Ankur Gupta and the father-son duo Narendra Dhawan and Harnam Dhawan, the suspects allegedly targeted individuals by publicising fabricated complaints through various government agencies. This malicious strategy led to widespread reputational damage, coercing numerous entrepreneurs into paying substantial amounts under duress.

According to investigators, the gang initially demanded a ransom of Rs 15 crore from builders, reducing it later to Rs 5 crore, a portion of which they managed to extort. The operation has caused significant distress and project delays in the region. Legal proceedings continue as authorities expand their investigation to identify all affected parties.

