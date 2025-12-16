Left Menu

Driving in the Fog: Safety Measures Issued by Gautam Buddh Nagar

Gautam Buddh Nagar district administration has issued a 'Safe Travel in Fog' advisory amid low visibility due to dense fog. The notice recommends crucial precautions for drivers, emphasizing slow driving, awareness of surroundings, and specific measures to reduce accidents, ensuring road safety during foggy conditions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Noida | Updated: 16-12-2025 22:08 IST | Created: 16-12-2025 22:08 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
The Gautam Buddh Nagar district administration has issued a 'Safe Travel in Fog' advisory as dense fog continues to impair visibility and increase the risk of road accidents. Commuters are urged to follow precautionary measures like switching off music systems, driving at reduced speeds, and exercising complete caution.

Assistant Regional Transport Officer Udit Narayan Pandey highlighted that winter fog is a significant hazard, multiplying accident risks. He advised avoiding unnecessary travel in foggy conditions. However, if travel is unavoidable, drivers should proceed slowly and remain vigilant.

The advisory includes suggestions such as keeping stereo systems off to hear road sounds, using a mild heater instead of air conditioning to clear windshield condensation, and keeping headlights on low beam. Motorists are also cautioned against overtaking, advised to use hazard lights, and informed about the appropriate placement of reflective tapes on vehicles.

(With inputs from agencies.)

