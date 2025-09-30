Charges Filed for Alleged Incitement via Adityanath Image
A local man in Boisar faces charges for posting a distorted image of Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, potentially inciting social tensions. Traced to a salon worker, Faisal Dilshad Ali Salwani, the case was taken forward by district BJP leader Mahendra Chandrakant Bhone. Investigations are ongoing.
In Boisar, a First Information Report (FIR) has been lodged against a local resident accused of distorting an image of Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and posting it on social media. The authorities in Boisar district have identified the individual as Faisal Dilshad Ali Salwani, a salon worker living in the area.
The complaint was initially filed by Palghar district BJP chief Mahendra Chandrakant Bhone. According to police sources, Bhone believes the image, shared on Instagram, was intentionally circulated to sow social discord. The charges have been filed under section 196(1)(a) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, focusing on promoting enmity between different religious, racial, and regional groups.
While no arrest has been made, authorities have confirmed that an investigation is underway. The incident has raised concerns over public peace and the spread of social tensions through social media platforms.
