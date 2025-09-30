Celebrities Under Scrutiny: The 1xBet Betting Scandal Unfolds

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has intensified its investigation into a money laundering case associated with the online betting platform, 1xBet. Among those questioned is Urvashi Rautela, who serves as the brand ambassador for the platform, which is headquartered in Curacao.

The ED's investigation has also extended to notable cricketers Yuvraj Singh, Suresh Raina, Robin Uthappa, and Shikhar Dhawan, as well as actors like Sonu Sood and Mimi Chakraborty. These celebrities are being scrutinized for how they were approached by 1xBet and whether they were aware of the legal implications of endorsing online betting in India.

The probe aims to determine if the assets accumulated by these public figures from endorsement fees are considered ''proceeds of crime'' under anti-money laundering laws. This comes as the Union government has imposed a ban on real-money online gaming, signalling a broader crackdown on illegal betting activities across the nation.

(With inputs from agencies.)