Delhi Court Acquits Trio in Lajpat Nagar Robbery Due to Insufficient Evidence

A Delhi court has acquitted three men implicated in a 2019 Lajpat Nagar robbery, attributing the verdict to a lack of conclusive evidence presented by the prosecution.

Presiding over the case, Additional Sessions Judge Geetanjali pointed out the prosecution's inability to unequivocally demonstrate that the accused trio, Saffan, Burhan, and Mohammed Chand, were responsible for the crime involving the theft of Rs 2,000, two I-phones, and car keys from the complainant, Rajat Walacha.

While CCTV footage showed masked individuals committing the robbery, the court criticized the delayed test identification parade, which weakened the evidence against the accused and contributed to the acquittal.

(With inputs from agencies.)