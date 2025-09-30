Espionage Scandal: Aide to Far-Right Politician Imprisoned for Spying in Germany
An aide to a German far-right politician was sentenced to almost five years in prison for spying on military shipments and Chinese dissidents. The case raises concerns about Chinese espionage in Europe. The scandal has impacted the influence and internal dynamics of the Alternative for Germany party.
An aide to a leading far-right political figure in Germany has been sentenced to nearly five years of incarceration by a German court for engaging in espionage on German military shipments and Chinese dissidents over a period of more than two decades. This case has intensified worries within Germany regarding Europe's susceptibility to Chinese espionage activities, a claim that Beijing contests.
The Dresden Higher Regional Court identified the accused as Jian G., a German national, who, under privacy regulations, spied on Chinese dissidents across Europe, affecting their families in China, as explained by a court spokesperson. Additionally, Jian G. transmitted intelligence about the European Parliament and the far-right Alternative for Germany (AfD), while collaborating with former European lawmaker Maximilian Krah from the AfD. His intelligence-gathering activities included collating data on military shipments from Leipzig/Halle airport and interacting with defense industry personnel, utilizing assistance from Yaqi X., a logistics coordinator at the airport.
Yaqi X. received a suspended sentence of almost two years, with probation extending for three years. The espionage charges emerged while Krah campaigned for a European Parliament seat as the AfD's primary candidate, arousing accusations within the party of attempts to undermine their leader before elections. Following a public revelation of these allegations, the AfD saw a minor dip in poll standings, although Krah managed to secure a seat. Subsequent controversies led to Krah's exclusion from the AfD delegation. Nonetheless, the party's support has surged, emerging as a leading political entity in polls, exceeding Chancellor Friedrich Merz's conservative bloc.
(With inputs from agencies.)