Espionage Scandal: Aide to Far-Right Politician Imprisoned for Spying in Germany

An aide to a leading far-right political figure in Germany has been sentenced to nearly five years of incarceration by a German court for engaging in espionage on German military shipments and Chinese dissidents over a period of more than two decades. This case has intensified worries within Germany regarding Europe's susceptibility to Chinese espionage activities, a claim that Beijing contests.

The Dresden Higher Regional Court identified the accused as Jian G., a German national, who, under privacy regulations, spied on Chinese dissidents across Europe, affecting their families in China, as explained by a court spokesperson. Additionally, Jian G. transmitted intelligence about the European Parliament and the far-right Alternative for Germany (AfD), while collaborating with former European lawmaker Maximilian Krah from the AfD. His intelligence-gathering activities included collating data on military shipments from Leipzig/Halle airport and interacting with defense industry personnel, utilizing assistance from Yaqi X., a logistics coordinator at the airport.

Yaqi X. received a suspended sentence of almost two years, with probation extending for three years. The espionage charges emerged while Krah campaigned for a European Parliament seat as the AfD's primary candidate, arousing accusations within the party of attempts to undermine their leader before elections. Following a public revelation of these allegations, the AfD saw a minor dip in poll standings, although Krah managed to secure a seat. Subsequent controversies led to Krah's exclusion from the AfD delegation. Nonetheless, the party's support has surged, emerging as a leading political entity in polls, exceeding Chancellor Friedrich Merz's conservative bloc.

(With inputs from agencies.)