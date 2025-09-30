Military Transformation: End of Woke Culture?
Defence Secretary Pete Hegseth addresses a large gathering of military officials to introduce major changes in military culture and standards. The meeting, shrouded in mystery, aims to eliminate 'woke' policies and restore a 'warrior ethos,' amidst speculation about its urgency and purpose.
- Country:
- United States
In an unexpected move, Defence Secretary Pete Hegseth convened hundreds of high-ranking US military officials to announce sweeping changes in military policies, aiming to abolish what he terms 'woke' culture. Held at a base in Virginia, the gathering signaled a shift towards more 'gender-neutral' standards and a return to 'warrior ethos.'
Hegseth criticized existing leadership selections, based on race and gender quotas, and urged officials opposed to his directives to resign. The rapid convening of military leaders led to speculation about its true motives, which remain undisclosed. Despite the mystery, Hegseth's agenda was clear: focus on military strength and readiness.
The call for reforms comes at a critical time, with looming government shutdowns and potential cuts in military leadership. Experts suggest the magnitude and urgency of the meeting suggest more theatrics than actual policy exchange, reflecting shifts in military governance.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Trump's Military Summit: A New 'Warrior Ethos' at Play
PM Narendra Modi welcomes US President Donald Trump's announcement of a comprehensive plan to end Gaza conflict.
Google's YouTube to pay USD 24.5 million to settle 2021 lawsuit by Donald Trump over account suspension, reports AP.
Trump Meets Military Brass: A Call for Warrior Ethos
Trump's Rare Military Meeting: A Focus on 'Warrior Ethos'