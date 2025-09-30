Punjab Police's Major Bust: Dubai Connection in Heroin Trafficking

In a significant operation, Punjab Police's Counter Intelligence Unit apprehended Vansh Kumar, seizing 4.70 kg of heroin. The arrest is part of a broader investigation involving a Dubai-based network.

Vansh Kumar, hailing from Dalam village in Batala, was intercepted after he retrieved heroin from Tarn Taran. His capture revealed ties to Amritpal Singh, a Dubai-based associate of gangster Jaggu Bhagwanpuria.

Police are extending their probe to uncover the full drug trafficking chain. Simrat Kaur, Assistant Inspector General (CI), confirmed that further arrests and recoveries are imminent as authorities unravel the network.

(With inputs from agencies.)