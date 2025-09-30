Prosecutors Seek Lengthy Prison Term for Sean 'Diddy' Combs

U.S. federal prosecutors have urged for a prison sentence of over 11 years for Sean 'Diddy' Combs, convicted of prostitution-related charges. Despite facing acquittals on harsher counts like racketeering and sex trafficking, Combs could still face significant incarceration.

During the trial, evidence presented highlighted accusations of physical abuse, illegal substance provision, and coercive influence by Combs over his former girlfriends. These details, according to prosecutors, necessitate a stern sentence to reflect the gravity of his actions.

Defense attorneys have advocated for a lighter 14-month sentence, citing Combs' acquittals on coerce-related charges by the jury. They argue previous evidence should not impact the final verdict, but Combs' appeal looks to challenge the court's decision further.

